Murder case goes to jury

Deliberations are expected to continue today in the case of a transient couple fatally shot in May 2019.

District Attorney Jesse Wilson and Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis delivered their closing statements Tuesday in the murder trial of Michael Pocock, 38.

The trial, which began March 8, lasted for seven days. Pocock, who remained jailed Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys have said that Pocock discharged his weapon at least nine times in the Glenwood Road area in Grass Valley.

The first three bullets hit David Dominguez, 38. The next six struck 25-year-old Rabecca Mershon, authorities have said.

Wilson highlighted the trajectory of one of the bullets that entered Mershon’s back shoulder and exited her hip. Pocock shot her “execution-style,” Wilson said, after she ran, already wounded, into the basement where she and Dominguez were staying.

“That trajectory is not accomplished by someone standing in the doorway shooting at a threat,” Wilson said. “How it is accomplished is someone is down in front of you. She is wounded when she goes down in the basement and she is trying to get away. Her last moments on the Earth, she is reaching for her dog, then she’s shot two more times in the back of the head.”

Dominguez and Mershon were high on methamphetamine, Wilson said Pocock stated, but the prosecutor insisted that being under the influence does not make someone — or two people — a direct physical threat to the accused.

“I think we’re just rolling over the fact that he planted a gun on somebody,” Wilson said of Pocock’s actions after dialing 911. “He had the wherewithal to plant a gun on someone and claim self-defense.”

Wilson said there is a distinction between protecting personal property and personal safety.

“It’s not because the defendant was scared,” Wilson said. “It’s certainly not because he was in fear for his safety. He was angry, he was frustrated, he had enough and he solved that problem the way that he believed that problem should be solved.”

Wilson said Pocock knew his actions were not in self-defense because he told police he thought that excuse was only justifiable if the incident were to have taken place in his place of residence.

“It’s not his property,” Wilson said. “It’s someone else’s house.”

Additionally, Pocock told his father on a phone call from jail that, the district attorney said.

Pocock has said he never entered the basement, Wilson argued, yet there are bullet casings inside the room where Dominguez and Mershon were staying.

“When you get to the wound of Rabecca … the inconsistencies add up,” Pocock said.

Wilson also noted a degree of premeditation in Pocock’s actions prior to the death of Dominguez and Mershon, including how he referred to a neighbor’s house as “an eagle’s nest.”

DEFENSE

Zuromskis, Pocock’s public defender, noted how Pocock felt trapped by the couple’s confrontational and erratic behavior because of where his residence was located on the property, the items blocking his porch and where his car was parked.

Zuromskis said Mershon’s toxicology report following the incident indicated that the level of methamphetamine in her system was significantly high.

“There was a great deal of methamphetamine in her system,” Zuromskis said.

Dominguez had less substances in his system, though it was still a lot, she added.

“Both appeared to be (under the influence), but Ms. Mershon especially was saying some bizarre and weird things, both angsty and fidgety,” Zuromskis said.

Zuromskis said that the day before the shooting, Pocock shared the Wi-Fi password and marijuana with the couple. Pocock even bought items that the couple was selling, she said.

There were far more unknowns than knowns — based on time of day and visibility alone — on the evening of May 20, compared to the trio’s interaction the day before.

Zuromskis cited Investigator Dominic LaFountain’s testimony, noting how meth use is commonplace in Nevada County.

“’People who do meth are dangerous,’” LaFountain said, according to Zuromskis. “’There’s a lot of people who do meth who never hurt anybody. You realize that, right? There’s a lot of people in this town who do meth — a lot.’”

The belief that Pocock was threatened may be reasonable even if he relied on information that was not true, Zuromskis said.

“If Pocock’s beliefs were reasonable, the danger does not need to have actually existed,” Zuromskis said.

