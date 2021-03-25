Murder case ends in assault plea

Prosecutors said they considered retrying Dennis Daly for murder in the death of his wife after a jury hung on that question earlier this month.

But the fact that one jury couldn’t decide on the cause of Stacey Sokol Daly’s death, and considering Dennis Daly is 73 years old, the District Attorney’s Office opted for a different path, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Dennis Daly last week pleaded guilty to assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury. He also admitted to an enhancement, and two other prior issues that could net him a maximum of 18 years in prison, Walsh said.

His sentencing before visiting Nevada County Superior Court Judge Elliot Lee Daum is scheduled for May 7.

“We’ll be looking for 18 years,” Walsh said, adding, “The judge has a lot of discretion in this case.”

Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represents Daly, couldn’t be reached for comment.

According to Walsh, the judge can choose to set aside some of the legal issues that were part of the guilty plea, which would reduce the maximum time Dennis Daly would serve. The judge would have to determine that “unusual circumstances” exist for Daly to receive probation.

Authorities arrested Dennis Daly in October 2019 after they accused him of punching his wife repeatedly in the head. She fell into a coma, and died days later.

Prosecutors argued that Stacey Daly’s death was caused by being beaten by her husband.

Granger told jurors that Stacey Daly showed no signs of neurological issues until a third welfare check, saying the death was caused by a brain hemorrhage and unrelated to any physical assault.

Granger also said Stacey Daly had a history of over- and under-using anticoagulant medicine.

Walsh said a decision by the judge to exclude evidence that Daly tried to kill his previous wife — for which he wasn’t convicted — was a major blow to the prosecution’s case.

“If he gets 18 years, is that justice?” Walsh said in response to a question. “The answer is, probably.”

