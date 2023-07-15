The second of four murals planned for the McKnight Shopping Center and The Mix on McKnight Way in Grass Valley was completed this week by local artist Sarah Coleman.
Coleman wanted the mural to bring awareness to Wolf Creek which runs behind the property.
“Wolf Creek is a unique feature of the town - running from Banner Mountain to Bear River,” Coleman said.
There is so much natural diversity, with the many plants and animals, birds and wildlife that live along the creek and history with the Nisenan villages that once resided there come alive in Coleman’s mural.
When deciding on a subject for the mural, Coleman began by researching and spending time along the Wolf Creek Trail.
“I reached out to the people at the Wolf Creek Community Alliance,” Coleman said. “We spent a day together hiking in South County where I took a photograph to base the mural on.”
Gary Griffith from the Wolf Creek Community Alliance invited Coleman to see a property that was recently made a private preserve called the Roy Peterson Preserve.
“We brainstormed plants and animals that reside in the watershed for her to include,” Griffith said. “It's a very realistic mural that celebrates the diversity of nature in the area.”
Within the mural one can see a wood duck, pileated woodpeckers, a spotted owl, acorn woodpeckers, a yellow-breasted chat and a California sister butterfly, according to Coleman.
Local endangered plant species such as the pine hill flannel bush, a black oak tree, Ponderosa Pine tree, dudleya succulents and even the stone fly which is an important food for the rainbow trout are painted within the mural.
Wolf Creek is a precious resource that evokes a positive response from everyone, according to Griffith.
“If Wolf Creek wasn’t here, Grass Valley wouldn’t be here,” Griffith said. “The early residents settled near the water, then the city grew up around the creek and of course the creek was a big part of the mining history.”
It is a life force of Grass Valley itself because it flows right through it, according to Griffith.
Wolf Creek carries water to places like Penn Valley and it is part of an aquifer which is important to anyone who has a well, according to Griffith.
All four of the murals around the shopping center will have a nature theme, and Coleman says the seating area, with comfortable patio chairs, tables and benches, will be placed just in front of the naturally shaded corner with the large mural as a backdrop.
“This is a special one,” Coleman said. “Everyone loves nature, no matter who they are or what they believe. This one is the crown jewel.”
Other features that Coleman likes about the space is that people can walk right up to the mural and appreciate the details; it's not up on a high wall like the mural that complements the building home to the Afternoon Deli.
Two other murals will connect all parts of the shopping center visually, according to Coleman.
“The owners at Mesa are going above and beyond to create areas for people to gather and enjoy a sense of community,” Coleman said. “I have to compliment them for that.”
Coleman asked several fellow artists to assist her in the large project.
“Forest Aliya was a major help,” Coleman said. “She was here every day.”
Nicole Hayden from San Francisco and local artists Evan Barbour, Lisa Blue, Matalie Baughman and Kelly McClure helped Coleman with the project.
The owners of the shopping center, Mesa Management, Inc., commissioned Coleman to complete four murals to beautify the area and create an indoor-outdoor shopping, dining and hang-out spot for guests.
“Big changes are happening at McKnight Crossing! We’re refreshing the center, adding new tenants, and remodeling everything. Moreover we’re excited to announce we’re teaming up with local artist Sarah Coleman for a beautiful mural of Wolf’s Creek. Continue to stay tuned for updates and share your feedback. More great things are on the way for our community!” Stephen Mensinger, President of Mesa said.
A plaque will be put up to explain the significance of the Wolf Creek mural, sponsored by Levendi Winery and Mesa Management, Inc.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.