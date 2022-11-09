Multiple power outages impacting Nevada County Wednesday morning

Screengrab from PG&E’s outage map .



Multiple power outages are impacting more than 3,000 Nevada County residences Wednesday morning, according to PG&E’s online outage map .

“CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters have responded to a tree into powerlines causing a road closure on Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 with extensive power outages in the area,” the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

In Nevada City, a power outage “caused by the weather” is impacting 2,259 residences, according to the website. The outage began at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no estimated time of restoration, according to PG&E’s website.

Along Highway 20, a few different outages caused by the weather are impacting the area. One outage impacting 161 residences was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday night, according to PG&E. That outage has an estimated restoration time of 1 p.m. today, PG&E says.

Another outage caused by the weather along Highway 20 is impacting 438 residences. That outage was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday night and has no estimated time of restoration.

Near Scotts Flat Reservoir, an outage impacting 204 residences was “caused by an equipment issue,” according to PG&E’s website. That outage was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday morning and also has no estimated time of restoration, the website says.

An outage in the Deer Creek Reservoir area is impacting 206 residences. That outage was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday night and was “caused by the weather,” according to PG&E’s website. The estimated time of restoration is noon today.

Another 144 residences are without power along Red Dog Road. That outage, caused by the weather, was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday night and has no estimated time of restoration, according to PG&E.

Thirty-six residences in the area of Banner Lava Cap Road are suffering a weather-caused outage as well, with that outage reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday night, the website says. The estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. today, according to PG&E.

Another 17 residences are without power along Buckeye Road. The weather-caused outage was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday night and is estimated to be restored at 1 p.m. today.

Twenty-three residences suffered a weather-caused outage in the area of Pasquale Road. That outage was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday night and is estimated to be restored at noon today.