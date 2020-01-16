Multiple collisions, spin outs reported in Nevada County

Multiple vehicle collisions and spin outs were reported Thursday afternoon as snow dumped in Nevada County.

Heavy traffic was reported along Highway 49 between Nevada City and Grass Valley after a silver SUV spun out and struck a guardrail, and getting stuck in the snow, according to CHP incident logs.

Approximately 10 vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Brunswick Road and Wood Rose Way around 12:15 p.m., according to logs.

Chain controls are in place along Interstate 80 from Colfax to Truckee, from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80 on State Route 20 and from Brunswick Road to the Cedar Ridge at “Y” on State Route 174.