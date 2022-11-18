Multiple arrests stem from warrant

On Wednesday morning just prior to 8:00 a.m., Grass Valley Police Department’s Investigative unit served a search warrant to a residence on the 900 block of Old Tunnel Road.

According to Grass Valley Police Sergeant Clint Bates, responding officers were able to gain entry without force and made contact with the subject of the warrant, Rick Horton, 54, who held the warrant for sales of controlled substances.

“While on scene they also made contact with a Rachelle Erb and Zachary Whitaker,” Bates said. “We made contact with them, executed the search warrant, and during that investigation at the residence (officers) recovered just short of 47 grams of methamphetamine and approximately an ounce of fentanyl.”

While on scene there was a knock on the door, which was answered and the subject originally provided a false name to officers but was eventually identified as Edward Dean-Battiste, 42.

“With that investigation there was the false name provided and (a) check of him revealed he had two warrants for his arrest and was also evaluated at the scene and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” Bates continued.

“The warrants and the controlled substance led to a search of his person which resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, and they realized he was on probation also locally and were able to ascertain the location of his vehicle.”

Also in the residence was Sara Soward, who was at the house with Horton when contact was originally made.

Soward was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of paraphernalia so she was also arrested.

“Once they ascertained Horton’s vehicle location, law enforcement made their way to it which was behind the Safeway shopping center in the Brunswick basin,” said Bates. “They arrived there and noticed a subject as they approached the vehicle that was almost passed out behind the driver seat. And looking into the vehicle they could see what appeared to be a handgun in the door pocket next to him.”

The subject in the vehicle was identified as Cody Elwell. Based on the contact with him some drug paraphernalia, the suspected weapon, and the search warrant of that vehicle—the owner of the vehicle was also on probation—a search was conducted at which time an additional seven baggies of methamphetamine were recovered along other evidence of drug possession.

Elwell had a warrant for his arrest out of the Los Angeles area and an additional warrant out of Idaho. He was found to be in possession of L.S.D. and approximately ten pounds of marijuana.

The firearm found in Elwell’s vehicle ended up being a replica but looked just like a handgun. All the safety measures had been removed and it had a removable magazine.

Elwell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of a police scanner during the commission of a crime.

