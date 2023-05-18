Mulch magic family

NID’s mulch giveaway event is coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds this Saturday May 20. Get there early as officials anticipate the free mulch to go fast.

 Courtesy Photo

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) will provide free mulch available to local residents for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis this Saturday May 20 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This is the District’s sixth annual Mulch Magic Giveaway.