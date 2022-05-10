Mulch giveaway this Saturday

Community members load mulch into their vehicles at a previous “Mulch Magic Giveaway” event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.

Photo submitted by Susan Lauer

Grab your shovels as NID’s annual “Mulch Magic Giveaway” will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. on May 14 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Gate 8 off Brighton Street.

Nearly 300 cubic yards of shredded cedar will be handed out free on a first-come-first-served basis, courtesy of Nevada Irrigation District. Sponsored by the Nevada County Fairgrounds, the event will end at 11 a.m., or until the mulch supply runs out.

The mulch is provided in bulk and will require a truck. This is a “self-load” event. Participants are asked to provide their own shovels, containers, and tarps to cover the loads. For those needing assistance, local Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts will be available to help load mulch into vehicles. The limit is 1 cubic yard of mulch (enough to fill a pick-up truck) per vehicle. The material is for personal use only; not for resale or commercial use.

Mulch is a great tool to help save water in gardening and landscaping. Two or three inches of mulch helps retain water, keeping the soil moist for longer periods of time. The Mulch Magic Giveaway is part of NID’s continuing efforts to promote conscientious water use and conservation.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is located at 11228 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. Gate 8 is off Brighton Street near the arena. For more information about the event, contact Kaycee Strong at 530-273-6185, ext. 1244 or strongk@nidwater.com .