 ‘Muchas gracias’ to teachers and staff | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘Muchas gracias’ to teachers and staff

News News |

Submitted by Meagan Littlejohn

 

The Nevada Union High School Parents Club and Nevada Joint Union High School District Office celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week at Nevada Union with a special Cinco de Mayo feast. Teachers and staff were treated to a raffle with parent-donated prizes, and a Mexican-themed taco bar from El Favorito in Grass Valley.
Photo submitted by Meagan Littlejohn

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more