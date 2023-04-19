We’ve all been there. You go to plug in your cell phone and it doesn’t produce the standard “ding” indicating it is being charged. Or you’re enjoying a day on the lake and right when you go to take that epic snap of the sunset, you drop your phone in the water or on the boat deck.
Whatever the situation, Mohamed Khalil and his business Fix My Gadget can likely help get your equipment back up and running.
Khalil opened his fix-it store in February 2022, and has quickly earned the reputation of the guy who can repair just about any electronic device.
“I fix computers, telephones, TVs, laptops, smart watches, digital watches…anything with a screen on it, I can fix it,” said Khalil. “I have been doing hardware repair for almost 15 years now, and that was a hobby of mine, just taking things and just trying to see how they work.”
When he was just 12 years old, Khalil worked hard and saved the $800 required to purchase an iPhone.
“I bought that phone and then after four months the screen breaks,” he said. “(I was) running on the track and it fell and was stepped on by some other guy. It was gone.
“There were no stores then to fix it. There’s warranty and replacement and no stores that could fix it. My dad said ‘let’s order the parts and we’ll fix it.’ So we ordered the parts and fixed it. Since then I have never looked back. I was the happiest kid ever.”
Khalil’s skills didn’t go unnoticed by those around him.
“My teachers in high school, their phone breaks and I try to fix it for them. And it was fun. It was really nice. It gives you a good feeling. So I did that and then after school I graduated and that’s all I did. I didn’t do anything besides repairs and work for people and make their stores better. I’ve always been working for myself for the past 10 years now.”
After moving from his native Kurdistan, Khalil found himself in Chicago, then got married and with that, moved to Grass Valley.
“It was the best move I ever made because California is a nice place, especially Grass Valley. It has the nicest people you can find. They make you feel like you are home.”
Khalil said that so far there has been nothing brought into his shop that he couldn’t repair, and he enjoys educating customers on proper device care.
“Everything we fix, nothing has come back. Out of a hundred we might have one or two people (return) just because the way they live their everyday life. (They are) in construction, or bike riders for example. A lot of bike riders have camera issues; so you fix it and they come back after a few months. Why? Because of the vibration from the engine. We let them know, don’t use it on the vibration of the engine but they do it anyway.”
The most common problem Khalil encounters is a cracked screen on a cell phone.
“Front screen broken—that’s the most common thing. Second most common thing is the charger port. Third, water damage. The charging port you can always fix.”
There’s a list of dos and don’ts Khalil adheres to, and some of the practices he advises against are common among cell phone users.
“Don’t put it in your back pocket. Do not run with the phone and then sweat. The phone is not water resistant. If they tell you the phone is water resistant, I don’t believe that. The worst thing is your body heat; when you sweat that’s what translates to acidity. So it’s basically your urine. So that’s the most detrimental thing for your phone. It will be just eaten away from your sweat. That’s why you should have a case on your phone. Try to have a phone without a case and within a year that phone is not going to work the way it’s supposed to. It will keep it from damage.”
Khalil is also adamant that rice be saved for eating, not electronics recovery.
“Please don’t do that. Never put it in a bag of rice. If your phone is wet, keep it wet. The reason you keep it wet is because you know you’ll have the battery bad, the camera bad, and those are the only things that will fail and you can replace those.
If you take the phone out and let it dry, guess what? Corrosion starts and there’s no way of saving your data. Leave it in the water. That’s if it’s been in there for two minutes. If it’s just two seconds, take it out and let it dry and it should be fine. The more you dry it, the faster the corrosion will take place.”
Greeting customers with a smile and a warm hello, Khalil is proud to offer his services and employs state-of-the-art technology to deal with the multitude of microscopic chips contained in any device. Additionally, his store offers a wide variety of cell phone cases, chargers, phones, and more.
Fix My Gadget is located at 671 Maltman Dr. #4 in Grass Valley. They can be reached at 530-802-5143.