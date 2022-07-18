Moving the courthouse: Funding request heads to Legislature

The writing was on the Nevada County Courthouse wall.

The Judicial Council of California on Friday recommended the state allocate $176.8 million to build a new courthouse at another location instead of renovating the existing one.

The request, which includes a five-year infrastructure plan for the courts, now heads to the state Legislature, and then to the governor for his signature.

If approved in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget — which must occur by June 30, 2023 — construction could take until 2028.

The possibility had been on the drawing board for years. Despite strong pushback, the Court Facilities Advisory Committee last month recommended the move, which is considered the cheapest option.

The politics of keeping the courthouse downtown had issues, Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming said. Some people were concerned about how the need for additional parking would be met. Then there was the need to expand the building’s footprint.

“We have a seat at the table,” Fleming said, “but we didn’t really have a voice.”

The Keep Our Courts Downtown movement brought signs to Nevada City yards, though local officials had little power over the decision. The facilities committee last month recommended a spot as close to downtown as financially possible, though no site has been determined.

Fleming fears the existing courthouse could become a “zombie building,” as he estimates some $17 million is needed to retrofit it for another use.

That’s why he’s asking the state to provide that money, as the option to relocate the courthouse is the cheapest of two other alternatives.

“We’re doing our best to work with that outcome,” said Stuart Baker, executive director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Baker noted that any construction will take several years, leaving time for the city to work on repurposing the existing courthouse. He doesn’t want a repeat of what happened to the HEW Building.

The county vacated that building in 2006 and later sold it.

Housing and using the courthouse for the arts have been mentioned, though an architect — and the public — are needed before any action is taken, Baker said.

“We’re really hoping to engage the community and make this a positive process,” he added.

