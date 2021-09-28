‘Moving right along’: Several construction projects ongoing in western Nevada County

Site grading continues on the 235-unit Loma Rica Ranch development between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

The current level of active construction in western Nevada County is normal for this time of year, according to Barbara Bashall, government affairs manager with the Nevada County Contractors’ Association.

While “a fair amount” of projects have been approved, said Bashall, looking at the rate they are actually being built shows “a pretty normal year.”

While lumber availability has improved, Bashall explained, the construction industry continues to experience other supply shortages as well as some difficulty finding workers.

In other cases, she added, legal challenges and their cost can slow a project down — as in the case of the Dorsey Marketplace project, a proposed 28.6-acre mixed-use development which would be built accessible to Dorsey and Spring Hill drives in Grass Valley.

A lawsuit filed against the project last year by local groups Community Environmental Advocates (CEA) and Protect Grass Valley was dismissed by Nevada County Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson earlier this year, followed by the plaintiffs appealing the decision in July. The project was originally proposed in 2014.

Lone Oak Senior Apartments, comprising 31 low-income senior apartments on Broken Oak Court in Penn Valley, was recently completed, said Bashall, and is going through the approval process for a second phase.

Construction workers make sure that future home pads are level at the Loma Rica Ranch development this week in Grass Valley.

The West Olympia Hotel, a 74-room project set for East Main Street in Grass Valley received approval from the city in December, Bashall noted, adding that she did not know when it will be built.

Among the active construction projects in the area is the Timberwood Estates project, a 45-lot development off Brunswick Road in Grass Valley, which Bashall said this week was around 30% complete.

Some projects in Grass Valley are expected to be completed in upcoming years. For example, said Bashall, the 26-home Gilded Springs neighborhood planned for an area off Linden Avenue is expected to be completed by summer. The 235-unit Loma Rica Ranch development, which was set to begin grading off Sutton Way and Brunswick Road earlier this summer, will likely be finished in spring 2023, she added.

Bashall said Monday that this is generally a busy time of year for contractors as they anticipate wet weather in the later fall and winter, and hurry to complete certain stages of construction before it comes.

Other projects include:

BERRIMAN RANCH

Homes by Towne are sold even before completion along Berriman Loop in Grass Valley’s Berriman Ranch subdivision currently under construction.



Progress on Berriman Ranch, a 30-lot development on Berriman Loop in Grass Valley, is “moving right along,” according to Seth Meadows, a managing broker with Homes by Towne and lead salesperson for the development.

Meadows said Friday that 16 of the lots had been sold so far, with 14 remaining under construction.

Grading for the development began in 2018, followed by framing beginning in 2019, said Meadows. He estimated the ongoing construction would be completed by early spring.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought labor and supply issues at times, according to Meadows, these issues seem to be improving. “Things are all coming along now,” he said.

BRUNSWICK COMMONS

Wood framing has begun on the three-story tall Brunswick Commons apartments off Old Tunnel Road. Forty percent of units in the project are slated for low income residents.



Mike Dent, director of Nevada County’s Department of Child Support, Housing, and Community Services, said earlier this month that work on the Brunswick Commons project in Grass Valley remains active.

The development, on county-owned property at 936 Old Tunnel Road, is set to include 41 units of affordable housing, with an emphasis on people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, according to Dent.

Within the development, said Dent, 12 units will act as permanent supportive housing under the county’s Behavioral Health department, meant to serve people with mental illnesses. Another 28 units will go toward a partnership with Hospitality House community shelter, in which the shelter will refer “housing-ready” potential residents to a wait-list for the property.

“So, both Behavioral Health and Hospitality House will have case managers assigned to everybody in that building to help them with any crisis that comes up or deal with any issues that may develop, in partnership with the property managers,” said Dent.

The development’s last unit is intended for an on-site manager.

The upcoming three-story building was expected as of this month to be completed around February, according to Dent.

CASHIN’S FIELD

Construction work has begun on the new Cashin’s Field affordable housing development at 170 Ridge Road in Nevada City.



A groundbreaking ceremony for the Cashin’s Field housing project was held in August by Nevada City, Nevada County, the Regional Housing Authority, and Affordable Housing Development Corporation.

Dent said the planned 51-unit affordable housing development, at 170 Ridge Road in Nevada City, was the first project to be funded through the Western Nevada County Regional Housing Trust Fund.

During its approval process, said Dent, the project fit a vision shared by Nevada City and the county, which was “to help increase the workforce housing in Nevada City.” According to a county news release , the project will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with rents aimed between 30% and 60% of area median income.

Currently in active construction, the project was estimated as of this month to be completed fall 2022, according to Dent.

CHAPA-DE INDIAN HEALTH

Vehicle traffic along Sierra College drive passes by the construction zone of Chapa De Indian Health.



Chapa-De Indian Health, whose Grass Valley health center is at 1350 East Main St., broke ground on a new administrative building in July.

The 10,000-square-foot new administrative building is being constructed adjacent to the existing health center.

The addition is planned to include 14 offices; a workspace for Chapa-De’s call center; spaces for meeting, training, and conferences; and “much needed additional parking,” according to spokesperson Miranda Raulinaitis.

Morgan Tempus, a project manager with RCP Construction, estimated in July that the project would be completed summer 2022.

GRACIE COMMONS AND THE GROVE

Several conditions of approval remain pending before a map can be recorded — and subsequently, construction can begin — for Gracie Commons, a planned 16-unit residential complex on Gracie Road in Nevada City, city planner Amy Wolfson stated earlier this month.

In 2019 the project, originally approved by 10 years prior by the Nevada City Council, was granted a two-year extension by the Planning Commission.

After a further state extension due to the pandemic, the project’s current deadline is August 2022, said Wolfson.

The Grove, a project originally approved by Nevada City’s Planning Commission and City Council in 2017, also has yet to be granted any building permit as of this month, according to Wolfson.

The project, which is planned to include 59 individual lots on Providence Mine Road, returned to the Nevada City Council and gained its approval in June, council records show .

According to a project description listed by the city , The Grove’s first phase proposes the creation of 15 single-family lots suitable for custom homes, as well as site preparation, grading, and infrastructure for the entire site. The second phase proposes the development of 32 “clustered townhouse units” and 12 “clustered single-family lots,” with supporting infrastructure.

THE PINES OF GRASS VALLEY, TOWN TALK, AND RIDGE VILLAGE

Construction of an apartment complex called The Pines of Grass Valley has been delayed from beginning due to cleanup needed at the site, according to Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last. The project is listed as having East Bennett and Union Jack streets as cross streets.

Last said earlier this month that, although the project has been approved, it was awaiting county and state approval for a cleanup of the site, made necessary by dumping which had occurred there.

Last said the cleanup would likely be costly, although the precise cost had yet to be determined. He added that, due to the extent of the needed cleanup, construction will not start this year.

The development of a proposed Town Talk Village, planned to include 11 homes on Town Talk Road in Grass Valley, had not yet progressed to having a map recorded as of earlier this month, according to Last.

In 2018 the project, originally approved by the city in 2005, had been sold by its original developer to a new owner, before once again receiving approval from the city’s Planning Commission.

Ridge Meadows, a 37-lot development on Ridge Road in Grass Valley, held its grand opening in early 2018, reports state. Just across the road, according to Last, work remained underway as of this month on the Ridge Village project.

The Ridge Village project is planned to consist of 49 single-family residential units, city records state. According to Last, as of this month, the development’s roads and other key infrastructure were in progress.

WENDY’S

Heavy equipment made quick work in demolishing and removing the remnants of Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley.



Work remains underway at 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, the site of an upcoming Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-thru.

Paulette’s Country Kitchen had operated for over 30 years at the site, until the restaurant closed mid-March. The building was demolished last month.

Karsen Dooley, a superintendent and project manager with Holt Construction, said in late August that the new building for the fast food chain was expected to be completed mid-December.

According to Dooley, the approximately four-month construction timeline is typical for this type of restaurant building.

