Things are coming right along at the top of Crown Point Circle, where InConcert Sierra is well underway in its plans to transform the nearly 42,00 square foot building into its next concert venue. In addition, plans will include a conference center capable of hosting 300 guests, a full kitchen, and office spaces for InConcert’s staff.
On March 4 of this year, InConcert signed the papers to procure the property which overlooks Grass Valley. 24 hours after the ink dried, several feet of snow fell on the building and collapsed the structure of the roof. What could be considered a major setback has set InConcert into motion, propelling them to what they hope will be a beacon for event spaces in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area.
The group will celebrate with a semi-private “groundbreaking” ceremony on August 29. Since the building already exists, the ceremony is merely a formality. As much as InConcert would love to host the entire community, they are still technically in a construction zone and are being cautious about having external visitors for now.
“We’ll have a little piece of dirt,” said Julie Hardin, Executive Director of InConcert Sierra. “We’ll have a little shovel-breaking and we’ll have a few speakers and we’ve reached out to a lot of people in the area so it will be a nice surprise to see who’s going to come.
“We’re excited about the groundbreaking and it came on so fast,” Hardin said. “Our goal really is to keep the community more involved in what’s happening at the building. We just really want to let the public know; I know people are so curious. So curious.
Hardin added that the ceremony would be kept short, and Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle would be in attendance as well as Yolanda Cookson, a representative from Senator Megan Dahle’s office.
Moving forward, the building itself has seen multiple changes even in the last couple of months.
“They’ve taken the roof down, and many of the interior walls have gone down,” Hardin said. “We’re just finalizing our plan to get our permits and we’ll be going. It’s coming up so quickly. There’s other stuff we have to do as we march forth. There’s been so much happening it’s kind of mind-boggling.
“Once we do this our plan is…the roof will go on, of course, but not the really tall roof that is the 40-foot for the concert hall. And it’s 25 feet for the black box. That will be happening in January-ish.”
The concert hall is expected to seat upward of 500 patrons.
“Our goal is to open and have our opening concert in October 2024,” said Hardin. “Barring lots of (things)—I shouldn’t even say it, knock on wood—but Snowmageddons or stuff like that… let’s just hope for more pleasant weather.”
In the event that a power outage occurs at the new InConcert facility, they are prepared.
“We have a UPS system which is our power supply so that would kick in and you wouldn’t even know there was a power outage outside,” Hardin said.
Starting out with one huge challenge, the InConcert construction project has been with additional issues, as could be expected.
“We’ve had to have a few big trees removed, which was a bummer but they had to be,” said Hardin. “The biggest challenge is getting all these different people to agree on the design. And it’s not like they’re in the room, fighting and duking it out. It’s just a big building—an acre of building—and we’re trying to make sure it has plenty of storage area, office space, and mainly space for what we do which is the concert area, the black box theater area, and the conference center and making sure they are all outfitted properly. This is when you make those big decisions.”
