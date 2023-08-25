Things are coming right along at the top of Crown Point Circle, where InConcert Sierra is well underway in its plans to transform the nearly 42,00 square foot building into its next concert venue. In addition, plans will include a conference center capable of hosting 300 guests, a full kitchen, and office spaces for InConcert’s staff.

On March 4 of this year, InConcert signed the papers to procure the property which overlooks Grass Valley. 24 hours after the ink dried, several feet of snow fell on the building and collapsed the structure of the roof. What could be considered a major setback has set InConcert into motion, propelling them to what they hope will be a beacon for event spaces in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area.

