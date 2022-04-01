Moving pictures: Nevada County Camera Club hosts photo walks

Four photo walks for the public will be held this month by Nevada County Camera Club to celebrate Photography Month.

“We wanted to hold an event to help beginning or intermediate photographers learn more about photography and how to hone their skills,” said Kathy Triolo, vice president of Nevada County Camera Club and the leader of the photo walks, in a news release. “And what better way than a pretty spring day or evening walking through Nevada City or Grass Valley?

“The walks will be about an hour and a half,” she added. “People should bring their cameras, including cell phones. If you have other camera gear with different lenses and/or tripods, bring those. Tripods will be especially important at night, but if you don’t have one, we will show you some workarounds. People should wear sturdy shoes to walk up and down the hills of Nevada City and Grass Valley. Hats and water can also be important during sunny afternoons and flashlights at night. And if you have extra camera batteries and memory cards, bring those, too.”

Walks are set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 10, with both starting at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Two other walks are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 23, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 30, both starting at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City, at the bottom of Commercial Street.

Photography Month is being celebrated in five northern California counties in April to highlight the importance of photographs in our lives.





Source: Nevada County Camera Club