Staff Writer
On Wednesday Dignity Health Medical Group, Sierra Nevada, announced that clinicians from Yubadocs Urgent Care, who recently closed their clinic on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway, are joining their group, according to a press release from Dignity Health.
Roger Hicks, MD; Andrea Harris, MD; Trevor Nichols, PA; and Marya Hicks, MD will be joining the primary care practice located at 280 Sierra College Road on May 1.
Dignity Health Medical Group, Sierra Nevada plans to expand their services to offer walk-in urgent care appointments in the coming months.
“The clinic on Sierra College Drive will offer online scheduling, same-day appointments and workers’ compensation services for community members Monday through Saturday,” Sarah Tyre, a spokesperson for Dignity Health said. “We have plans in the works for a second location in the coming months that we hope will offer walk-in urgent care appointments.”
Dr. Roger Hicks is proud to have his daughter, Dr. Marya Hicks, join him in this next phase of his career.
“Marya started her career as a receptionist and then worked as a medical assistant,” Dr. Hicks said. “Then one day she said, ‘I want to become a doctor.’ I don’t know where she got that idea!”
Dr. Marya Hicks attended the University of Nevada, Reno and worked in urgent care in Reno for several years, according to her father.
Working more closely together is a silver lining of the Yubadocs closure for Roger Hicks.
“The fact that we closed our urgent care clinic, Yubadocs, was painful,” Hicks said. “To have to demolish an X-ray suite, examination rooms, patient waiting rooms, and office that was fully functional was unfortunate.”
There is still clean up that needs to be done at the original Yubadocs location, according to the doctor.
Yubadocs provided critical care for the residents of Nevada County that was less expensive than going to a hospital emergency room for many years, according to Hicks.
“The plan is to bring back walk-in appointments after moving out of the location on Sierra College Drive in July to another location,” Hicks said. “We are still working out the details with Dignity Health.”
It would have been a smoother transition for the doctors at Yubadocs to merge with Dignity Health and stay in their original location, but this is how things turned out, said Hicks.
“At the Dignity Health office on Sierra College Drive, we will not be providing occupational medicine, but we will continue to work with workman’s compensation patients, and of course orthopedic injuries are a big part of what we do.”
“I am grateful Nevada County will continue to benefit from the expertise of these wonderful physicians and advanced practice providers,” said Dr. Scott Neeley, President & CEO of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
This partnership allows patients access to a wide range of outstanding primary and specialty care physicians, according to a press release from Dignity Health.
Dignity Health Medical Group, Sierra Nevada services include primary care, OB/GYN, oncology, orthopedics and cardiology, according to a press release from Dignity Health.
Through Dignity Health, most major health plans will be accepted, including Medicare, the release states.
Hicks specializes in both emergency and family medicine. He earned his medical degree from Cornell University and completed his residency at University of California, Davis. He is the founding president of the California Urgent Care Association and is currently on the board of directors, according to the Dignity Health press release.
To learn more about Dignity Health Medical Group, Sierra Nevada, visit dignityhealth.org/sierranevada.