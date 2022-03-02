Moving forward: Nevada Union High School back in session, state changes mask guidance

Students in Mrs. Kemble’s 7th period senior English class work on assignments this week at Nevada Union High School, where some students wear masks in class and others choose not to. Class resumed on Monday following a teacher walkout protesting the decision to not enforce a mask mandate.

Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

After a closure which lasted Thursday and Friday, Nevada Union High School was back in session this week.

Prior to the closure, an estimated 40 teachers were absent at the school last Wednesday. Multiple teachers stated at the time that their decision to do so was in response to the manner in which the district’s administration and Board of Trustees had handled changing its policy on enforcing the statewide school mask requirement.

Some cited a memorandum of understanding the board had made with district staff in September, which outlined certain COVID-19 protocol and stated that any changes to the agreement would be made mutually.

District Superintendent Brett McFadden said Wednesday afternoon that Nevada Union was back to feeling like a high school campus.

“Kids are going to class, they’re just getting done with lunch, and practices are happening, dances are happening and such,” he said. “But, I’d say there is still, I think, among staff … a feeling there of anxiety.”

Ben Yinguez, a Nevada Union High School senior, shelves books during his library teachers assistant class this week. School resumed at Nevada Union High School following a teacher walkout last week.

Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

“All sides and all parties were incredibly passionate about this, so that’s going to take some time,” said McFadden.

“And, I think all educators, including myself, are wondering that after COVID ends, if this level of public discourse and disagreement in the community — similar to what we’re seeing across the country at school board meetings — if this is the new normal, then that’s going to be difficult to move into in the future.”

Following the decisions made by the district’s administration and board early last week, the district’s campuses other than Nevada Union did not experience similar closures.

Asked about this difference, McFadden stated that each school is unique, and that each staff has its own culture. He said that, while the teachers union and classified union have expressed disapproval with the process the district underwent in changing its policy last week, each individual has expressed their reaction differently.

“So I can’t really comment on what was the motivating factor, why it was just here at (Nevada Union) and not at the other sites,” he said of the closure. “But I’m trying to really devote my focus, the focus of the administration, to addressing concerns, addressing how the process went about, making amends, and trying to restore relationships so that, when we move past COVID, we can work together and operate together.”

Nevada Union ceramics teacher John Slavonic shows off a new mural to his beginning ceramics class Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

State officials announced Monday that new mask guidance would make face coverings strongly recommended, but no longer required, in schools after 11:59 p.m. March 11.

McFadden said Wednesday that this announcement by the state was expected, and that he believes it “should help to diffuse things a bit.”

He stated, however, that an “underlying angst” continues in the community — and in other communities in the state and nation — which will need to be navigated in order to have future cooperation between students, parents, teachers, classified staff, district administration, and the district’s Board of Trustees.

“This has been a tough, tough last few months, especially in the last week,” said McFadden. “So, I’m hopeful that all the parties can move forward and certainly take responsibility for all of our actions, myself included, and do our best to refocus back to why we’re all here, and that’s the students of this county.”

‘STILL ARE GOING TO STRONGLY RECOMMEND’

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke addressed the topic of masks in schools during a Q&A Wednesday.

She noted that Nevada County, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is still considered to have “high” transmission.

While the county’s level of transmission is decreasing, said Cooke, masks “still have an important role to play,” particularly in settings where individuals do not have a choice of whether to be present.

“We’re not mandating them in schools, but of course, in schools, you have immuno-compromised kids, you have kids that have health issues, asthma, et cetera, that put them at higher risk for COVID — and they don’t have a choice to say, ‘I’m not going to school,’” she said.

“So, we still are going to strongly recommend that they be worn, and hopefully we’ll be doing some outreach both to the school districts as well as to the public about that.”

