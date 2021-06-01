Moving earth: Loma Rica Ranch development to start grading for residential development

Loma Rica Ranch, a residential development on the drawing board for a decade, is finally set to move dirt as the 235-unit development expects to obtain a preliminary grading permit from Grass Valley and soon begin work.

However, completed homes remain months away.

The project that got the green light two years ago from the city Planning Commission kicks off its Phase 1 process that sees laying in top soil, several feet in some spaces, in the southeast corner of the property known as the Creeks neighborhood — between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road, north of Idaho-Maryland Road.

“We’re working with the engineering department to get our data submitted on the content of the imported soil, since it has to meet construction standards, and obtain the preliminary grading permit,” said Tom Last, community development director.

A full grading permit is approximately two weeks out, once another permit is issued from Cal Fire that provides timber harvest approval, needed to clear trees on the property.





First to be built are 60 “duet homes,” also known as duplexes, in farmhouse, Craftsman and Victorian styles, which will measure from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet for duplexes, and 1,500 to 2,400 square feet for the detached houses.

The grading precedes a realignment of Dorsey Drive that will extend further east to Brunswick Road. This will create a centrally located intersection with a signal light. Plans include creating two pedestrian under-crossings on Brunswick Road and on the Dorsey Drive extension, creating more open space. Dorsey Drive will proceed through the center of the property.

According to Last, trenching for all the underground infrastructure will be set before home construction begins. This includes main water and sewer lines, conduit for internet, PG&E power conduit, and a storm drainage system, as well as curbs and gutters. Developer Castle Companies, Steve Garrett principal, hired local contractor Hansen Brothers to do the grading.

Last said they hope to start the foundations in the late fall or early winter, if weather permits.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com