Movies Under the Pines back at Pioneer Park (PHOTO GALLERY)

With lawn chairs and blankets, people came out Saturday evening to Pioneer Park for the second installment of the Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under the Pines. The film “Jurassic Park” was shown. The outdoor summer movie screenings conclude with next month’s showing of “Rogue One” on Aug. 13. Tickets are $8 or $30 for a family of four. For more details visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
People wait in line for their popcorn and other snacks before the start of the movie.
Photo: Elias Funez
People begin to fill up the space in front of the Pioneer Park band shell in Nevada City, where the Nevada City Film Festival is hosting Movies Under the Pines this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
People secure their spots and get ready for the start of Movies Under the Pines, projected on the 30-foot inflatable movie screen set up in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

