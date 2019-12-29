Movie classic, ‘A Slight Case of Murder’ screening Saturday

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Jan. 4 with the 1938 classic, “A Slight Case of Murder.” In the film, prohibition made bootlegger Marco (Edward G. Robinson) rich. But now that anyone can legally sell alcohol, he’s losing money because nobody buys his “lousy” beer anymore. Worse, pesky relatives, shady bankers, an odd pile of cash and four corpses keep appearing. The movie will be shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next Silver Screen presentation, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Notorious,” is scheduled for Feb. 1.