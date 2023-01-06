By Marianne Boll-See
On Thursday and Friday it was move-in day at Cashin’s Field in Nevada City, a 51-unit affordable workforce housing project with 11 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments.
Each energy efficient apartment has designer-inspired finishes and covered parking.
“The one-bedroom units were rented immediately,” Alma Paz, property manager for Winn Residential, said. “It was a tremendous turn out. Sixty percent of the people moving in are residents of Nevada City.”
A community building with managerial/leasing offices, a multi-purpose lounge, community kitchen, two playgrounds, picnic areas, laundry facilities, and a central courtyard is included at Cashin’s Field, which is located at 170 Ridge Road in Nevada City.
“The rents at Cashin’s Field are aimed at people whose income is under 60% of the area median income in Nevada County, or have a Section 8 choice voucher, which assists very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market,” according to Mike Dent, director of Housing & Child Support Services for Nevada County,
The $26 million project includes units with adapted features such as lowered counters, lowered closet racks, and adapted fixtures for wheelchair access and adapted alarm systems for people who are hard of hearing or with vision impairments.
“One of my priorities is affordable senior housing,” Dent said.
“Building community ties is part of the goal here,” Derrek Hammes, the regional property manager at Winn Residential, said during a tour on Wednesday.
“Event planning, such as holiday gatherings, game nights, or information sessions will be contracted out to build a community feel,” Paz said.
“Professionals from the program offering training and educational services called LifeSTEPS will share offices in the community building,” Paz said. “If residents need help paying a bill or face other social issues, they can receive guidance.”
LifeSTEPS is a nonprofit provider of social services for resident services of affordable and supportive housing in California. It empowers people with the skills, resources, and support to maintain stable housing and break the cycle of poverty.
“Affordable housing is only the first step. It is also essential to provide meaningful programs that empower people to move forward in their lives,” according to the LifeSTEPS website.
The Cashin’s Field development is the result of a strong collaboration across jurisdictions to increase housing for residents of Nevada County.
“A great amount of collaboration and work between the county, city planners, developers and the housing authority took place and I’m really happy for the local people,” Nevada County District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall said.
“It’s all about layering the funding,” Dent said. “Building affordable housing requires developers to apply for tax credit incentives that can be a competitive application process.”
Nevada County supervisors approved a $1.5 million loan for the developers, The Regional Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Development Corporation, in April 2021.
The board also accepted a $1.3 million funding award from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
“It’s all about housing people who need it. It’s a great thing for working people who meet the requirements,” Hall said.
Applications include questions about sources of income, number of occupants and a yes/no question about criminal background.
“The wait list is purged every six months, so keep applying to keep your name on the list,” Paz said.
“Similar projects are underway,” Dent said. “In Truckee, Pacific Crest Commons is a 57-unit project and Lone Oak Senior Apartments in Penn Valley is adding another 31 units.”