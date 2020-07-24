Mountain Valley Property Management donates to worthy cause
Mountain Valley Property Management was recently honored with a plaque for their support of Community Beyond Violence, a Grass Valley nonprofit whose mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User