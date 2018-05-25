Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Drew Heaps

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Drew HeapsThe Union staffMay 25, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) The Union staffMay 25, 2018Photo by Walter FordDrew Heaps Lacrosse Gold Country Stampede attack man Drew Heaps was an unstoppable force last Sunday, scoring seven goals and dishing out two assists ...Prev of imagesNextGold Country Stampede attack man Drew Heaps was an unstoppable force last Sunday, scoring seven goals and dishing out two assists to help his team beat the Napa Force, 20-4, and win the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association Championship. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsGrass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91No bystanders injured in wreck that led to death of Grass Valley driver30-unit housing development proposed for Grass ValleyState of the union: Grass Valley’s 151 Union Station to close its doors