Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Drew Heaps

The Union staff

Gold Country Stampede attack man Drew Heaps was an unstoppable force last Sunday, scoring seven goals and dishing out two assists to help his team beat the Napa Force, 20-4, and win the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association Championship.