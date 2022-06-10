Motorcyclist killed in collision

A Tahoe City motorcyclist died in a late Thursday collision on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near Reader Ranch Road. A 36-year-old motorcyclist slid into the oncoming lane and struck a Honda CRV. The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin, CHP Officer Jason Bice said in a news release.

According to Bice, the motorcyclist was driving southbound at a high rate of speed as he approached a curve to the right.

“Due in part to his speed, the motorcyclist was unable to negotiate the right curve and entered the northbound lane,” Bice states. “The Harley and rider contacted the roadway, sliding in the northbound lane.”

Robert Roush, 65, of North San Juan, was driving a 2013 Honda CRV northbound as the motorcyclist struck the road in front of him. Roush veered right in his attempt to avoid a collision but the Harley and its rider struck Roush’s vehicle, and the Honda sideswiped the east embankment, reports state.

First responders arrived and rendered CPR on the motorcyclist, though he was pronounced dead at the scene. Roush had no injuries, a news release states.

The road was closed for about an hour.

“This collision remains under investigation. Officers will be working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor,” reports state.