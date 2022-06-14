Motorcyclist dies in Monday night crash

A Sacramento motorcyclist died Monday night after striking an embankment on Allison Ranch Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 7:50 p.m., south of Mote Lane, reports state.

The unnamed 39-year-old motorcyclist was driving south on Allison Ranch Road at an unknown speed. He failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed the northbound lane and struck an embankment, a news release states.

“The motorcycle struck a small embankment and overturned, eventually striking two tree stumps,” Officer Jason Bice said in the release. “The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the ground near the tree stumps.”

Officers responded to reports of the crash, found the driver unresponsive and began CPR. He was then taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and pronounced deceased, reports state.

Allison Ranch Road was closed to traffic for about an hour.

Monday’s crash is the second fatal wreck in western Nevada County this month.

Jessica Johnson, 36, of Sacramento, died in a June 4 collision on Highway 20, near Chalk Bluff Road, authorities have said.

Johnson was the passenger in a 2002 Acura TL driven by Travis Reynaga, 34, of Grass Valley. The Acura collided with a livestock trailer carrying sheep.

Reynaga was in the intensive care unit at UC Davis last week, reports state.