Mother’s Day with the horses: West Coast Equine Sports Therapy offers Tall Pines Nursery School drive-thru tour (PHOTO GALLERY)

What was initially supposed to be an on-site field trip of West Coast Equine Sports Therapy’s Penn Valley facility turned out be a drive-thru tour for children and families of Tall Pines Nursery School in Grass Valley.

“Instead of being able to do our regular field trip, we’re doing a drive-thru field trip instead,” Tall Pines school director Kelsey Anderson said Wednesday.

Eager children stuck their heads out of car windows to get a better look at the Arabians, mustangs, quarterhorses, mini-horses and donkeys on the Equine Sports Therapy’s grounds.

The event also doubled as a tribute to mothers with Mother’s Day decorations placed along the tour route.

Following the tour each family was given a flower from Grass Valley Florist, and a bag of scones provided by Buho Bakery.

While the Tall Pines children were elated to see the different horses, their faces were filled with emotion upon seeing the familiar faces of their teachers and fellow students.

“Most of these kids haven’t seen anyone other than their families in six weeks,” Anderson said.

