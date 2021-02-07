Mother discharged from hospital after Friday fire; son still hospitalized

Responding to a residential fire in the 10000 block of Park View Drive in Grass Valley, first responders located two burn victims, an adult and a child, Friday evening.

The victims were transported by helicopter to a regional burn center.

Julia Stidham, a relative of the victims and an employee of The Union, identified them as a mother and son.

Stidham said the mother has been discharged from the hospital as of Sunday, and the son is still hospitalized, although his burns are not as severe as the family had initially feared. She added that he will not need any surgery or skin grafting.

The family has not received confirmation from authorities as of Sunday regarding whether a 3-year-old girl, reported missing at the time, died as a result of the fire, said Stidham.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we were told she was in the house and did not make it out,” Stidham wrote in an email Sunday. She said the accounts of this being the case came primarily from neighbors and other witnesses.

Both Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department are investigating this fire.

