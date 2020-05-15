Mother and daughter team up to match food bank donations
Sarah Freitas, a local realtor with Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, and her mother Lynne Nugent, have setup a donation matching program to support the Food Bank of Nevada County. The food bank has seen their demand increase exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic and needs as much local support as possible. The mother-daughter duo have pledged to match all donations to the Food Bank of Nevada County through May 31, up to a maximum of $5,000. As an added incentive, all donors who contribute $100 or more will receive two 16-ounce jars of homemade organic jam. Donations can be made directly to “Food Bank of Nevada County” via PayPal (https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1951250) or by mailing check to the Food Bank of Nevada County, 578 Sutton Way, #187, Grass Valley, CA 95945. This particular donation is for the “Freitas-Nugent Donation Matching Program.” Those who have donated $100 or more should include an address to receive delivery of jam in early June.
