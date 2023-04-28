Mosquito Fish Giveaway

The free Mosquito Fish Giveaway is sponsored by the Nevada County Department of Public Health. The fish eat mosquito larvae and help reduce the risk of mosquito borne diseases.

 Courtesy Nevada County

Nevada County’s Environmental Health Department is announcing five upcoming Mosquito Fish giveaways, all occurring on Thursdays starting May 11 and ending July 6.

“Mosquito fish consume a lot of insect larvae in ponds or other standing bodies of water,” explained Amy Irani, Environmental Health Director. “By reducing the mosquito population in larvae form, you can reduce the mosquito population and your risk of contracting mosquito borne diseases, including the West Nile Virus. My team also wants to remind folks to check and remove standing water from pots, bins, buckets, and tires. We all play a role in reducing the risk of infection.”