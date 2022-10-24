Mosquito Fire reaches 100% containment
The Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, according to an incident report from the U.S. Forest Service.
“Smoke from small islands of unburned vegetation within the perimeter may be more visible on Monday as drier conditions arrive in the area,” the incident report stated. “Crews are continuing to patrol the fire to ensure that containment remains solid.”
The fire began Tuesday, September 6, approximately 4 miles east of Foresthill, and burned 76,788 acres, the report stated.
At least 78 homes and other structures were destroyed and about 11,000 people were evacuated in both Placer and El Dorado counties at the height of the fire, according to the Associated Press.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service report.
Mosquito Fire reaches 100% containment
The Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, according to an incident report from the U.S. Forest Service.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments