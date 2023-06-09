Managing Editor
Three separate vegetation fires in the woods off of East Bennett Road at Lava Rock Avenue, kept area firefighters busy Thursday morning before the conflagrations could be extinguished.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Managing Editor
Three separate vegetation fires in the woods off of East Bennett Road at Lava Rock Avenue, kept area firefighters busy Thursday morning before the conflagrations could be extinguished.
The first fire was called in at 7:25 a.m. with all three fires being approximately 500 to 1,000 feet apart on the 5 to 20 acre parcels in that area, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge.
“Two of the fires were approximately 20x20 and one 10x10,” Eldridge said. “Fortunately with the high humidity and moisture there was a slow rate of spread and it was kept small.”
The cause of the fires are currently under investigation and Cal Fire and law enforcement have met to discuss the investigation.
Live scanner feed here: