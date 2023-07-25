Staff Writer
Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle is opening up her doors to a tradition she’s calling ‘Mondays with the Mayor’ where citizens are welcomed to sit down and chat with her from 11a.m. to 1p.m. in City Hall located on East Main Street.
Monday was the inaugural occasion with the intention of letting people ask questions or share insights regarding policies, plans or problems that neighbors have in the City.
While only two others aside from The Union stopped by Monday, according to Arbuckle, she hopes to re-ignite this once successful tradition for City Hall.
During these chat sessions you may become aware of some info about Mayor Arbuckle that you may have not have known. For example, did you know that Mayor Arbuckle is retired from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and appreciates having the time to serve local and national committees?
She serves on California Governor’s Master Plan on Aging Stakeholder Task Force and serves on four committees within the National League of Cities.
“If I was working full time, I could never attend to these important matters,” Arbuckle said.
Conversations such as one scheduled for tonight’s city council meeting proposing a special election and considering a ½ cent sales tax, are important for residents to know about and participate in.
“I don’t like taxes, who does?” Arbuckle said.
Money from that tax will only be used on fire resiliency and vegetation management, according to Arbuckle.
We live in a high risk area, but there are ways to help property owners protect themselves from a devastating fire.
Arbuckle also meets with leaders around the state to find new programs that will support people who have, for a variety of reasons, become homeless.
Illegal camping on private property is a problem intermingled with fire danger, according to Arbuckle.
Many people do not trust the government agencies that try to help them, according to Arbuckle.
Building trust is one step to helping people, according to Arbuckle.
When asked what projects she is most excited about, the plans to expand the Wolf Creek Trail were at the top of the list.
“Who would have ever known that the sink hole would turn out to be a positive thing,” Arbuckle said.
Grass Valley purchased just over a half-acre of land at the former site of a 100-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up off Freeman Lane when storms in January 2017 caused a pinched culvert to fail.
That sinkhole became the site of a trailhead leading to a walkway along Little Wolf Creek. Grass Valley now has plans to expand the creek trail throughout the city’s limits.
Monday morning with Mayor Arbuckle is a great way to learn about the background stories that have shaped the community of Grass Valley.
Mayor Arbuckle encourages everyone to check out updates on the Grass Valley website or on social media to keep in touch with the issues and events happening in the City.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
