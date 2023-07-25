Mayor Jan Arbuckle

Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle held her morning chat Monday at the Grass Valley City Hall mayor’s chambers where folks could come in and talk to her about any issues or ideas they may have for the City of Grass Valley. Mayor Arbuckle talked about the discussion surrounding the 1/2 cent sales tax being proposed during this evening’s Grass Valley City Council meeting among other things.

Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle is opening up her doors to a tradition she’s calling ‘Mondays with the Mayor’ where citizens are welcomed to sit down and chat with her from 11a.m. to 1p.m. in City Hall located on East Main Street.

