More wet weather on the way: Forecasts show snow as low as 3,000 feet

Nevada County saw some wild weather over the weekend, with some areas experiencing hail, snow, and other forms of precipitation.

The wet weather trend will continue through Wednesday, according to Katrina Hand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Sacramento.

“Essentially we have a strong winter storm and will be getting a second round of precipitation,” said Hand. “It will bring valley rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will decrease through Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning it will be on the lighter side as far as snow rates.”

Hand added that snow levels on Tuesday will possibly drop to 3,000 feet.

“Grass Valley could see an additional two to two-and-a-half inches over the area in terms of rainfall and that will be through Wednesday morning, then maybe an additional few tenths.”

Elevations above 4,000 feet can expect between one to four feet of snow accumulation through Wednesday.

The Weather Service is cautioning travelers that the precipitation could cause slick roads, roadway ponding, and minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Additionally, frost and patchy fog is expected in the foothills through Saturday.

It is predicted that mountain travel will be challenging, with conditions that will likely necessitate chain controls, possible road closures, and low visibility.

“Behind the system on Thursday and Friday we will see pretty chilly temperatures in the morning,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said. “Temperatrues generally in the 30s across the Valley and of course very chiller in the higher elevations.“

