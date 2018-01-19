More wet weather on the way for Grass Valley, snow in the Sierra

A storm system poised to move in late Sunday is expected to bring close to an inch of rain to Grass Valley, following dry weather today, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's storm, which is expected to move out early Monday, will bring three to four inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada at elevations above 4,000 feet, the Weather Service said Friday.

On Thursday, about an inch of rain fell in Grass Valley and more than a half-foot of snow fell higher up the hill at elevations above 7,000 feet.

Late Tuesday, another storm system is in the forecast which should bring over an inch of rain to Grass Valley and a half-foot of snow to the Sierra.

Overnight temperatures in the low 30s are predicted for tonight in Grass Valley. A low of 39 is in the forecast for Sunday night.

Daytime highs should stay in the mid-40s throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended Stories For You

In the Sierra

The storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on local ski resorts, in turn paving the way for a good weekend on the slopes in Truckee and Tahoe. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said Friday it received 10 inches of fresh powder overnight, adding to its base of 47 inches. Boreal Ski Resort also said Friday that it received 10 inches of snow, and now has a base of 24 inches.

Northstar California, which sits off State Route 267 in Truckee, said it received 11 inches of snow overnight. The resort's base stands at 48 inches. Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge said Friday it received 10 inches of snow at the summit. The base for the resort, which is located on Sugar Bowl Road in Norden, stands at 31 inches at the summit.

On the south shore, Heavenly Mountain and Kirkwood Mountain resorts reported 7 inches of new snow in 24 hours, bringing the total base depth at both resorts to 31 inches. Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 7 inches at the base and 9 inches at its summit.

The storm also led the California Department of Transportation to require chains on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels on Interstate 80 from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake interchange in Nevada County.

More snow is in the forecast with the National Weather Service Office in Reno calling for 1-3 inches on Friday evening. The high for Friday in Truckee should be near 32 degrees with a low around 15 degrees.

— The Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union in Truckee, contributed to this report.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.