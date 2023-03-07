Heavy snow load on buildings

A couple of workers use shovels to remove heavy snow from the top of a warehouse off of Loma Rica Drive Monday afternoon. There have been reports of 30 structural collapses within the county according to fire officials.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The impact of winter storms will continue to be felt in the foothills for the next week.

The National Weather Service said Monday that today’s weather will consist of minor snow, thunderstorms, and showers. Looking to the weekend, moderate rain is predicted Saturday and Sunday. The impacts will include lightning, small hail, brief heavy rain, and gusty winds through this evening. Meteorologists are expecting that a warmer, moderate strength atmospheric river storm will impact the area late Thursday through Saturday with snow levels likely rising.

