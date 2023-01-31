Nevada County residents should expect waking up to another frosty morning today as icy conditions are forecasted for the region according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Freezing overnight temperatures will remain in the region today and rain and some high elevation snow is forecasted for the end of the week.
Meteorologists are forecasting .25 inches to .5 inches of precipitation to hit Grass Valley Thursday night into Friday with minor impacts to the region. Snow levels are predicted to be at 3,500 — 5,500 feet.
Rainfall amounts from over the weeknd ranged from .01 inches at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, to .64 inches recorded along the San Juan Ridge.
Grass Valley and Nevada City received a few inches of snow accumulation during Sunday’s weather system.
This week, the Central Valley will experience low temperatures ranging from 28 — 36 degrees through Thursday morning with coldest temperatures early Tuesday. Sensitive plants left outdoors may be damaged or killed by frost.
Strong winds may produce difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles in the valley, foothills, and mountains. Gusty winds may cause downed tree limbs and weakened trees and localized power outages. Unsecured items could be impacted, including temporary structures.
Forecasters are warning mountain travelers to expect delays and possible chain controls Thursday night and Friday, and again on Sunday with a 40-60% probability of two inches or more accumulation above 5000 feet elevation, and 15-30% probability of six inches or more accumulation above 5000 feet elevation.