More vaccines roll in

Nevada County Public Health vaccine coordinator Lisa Richardson and Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann on Thursday help move a recent delivery of nearly 2,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines out of their offices on Crown Point Circle, and send the box to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s cold storage. The vaccines will be given to frontline workers in Phase 1A, Tier 3, today and Saturday, meaning people like chiropractors, dentists, and first responders will be getting the inoculations, according to Dr. Kellermann. “We have not moved down to 1B yet, we’re not there yet, but we will be soon,” Kellermann said. “Probably seven to 10 days.” Phase 1B, Tier 1, allows those 75 years of age and older to get the vaccine. Phase 1B, Tier 2, allows those 65 years and older to get it.
