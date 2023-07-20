Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

In addition to the many produce stands, artisan booths, and summer activities, the Nevada City Farmers Market will now feature a food court in the parking lot of the District Attorney’s office. This is the first year the food vendors have had their own space in the market from which to sell their wares.

Visitors to Nevada City’s Farmers Markets each Saturday should expect to bring something else along in addition to their baskets, bags, and sunscreen—prepare to bring your appetite.

