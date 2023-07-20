Staff Writer
Visitors to Nevada City’s Farmers Markets each Saturday should expect to bring something else along in addition to their baskets, bags, and sunscreen—prepare to bring your appetite.
In the parking lot of the District Attorney’s office, in an area formerly known to the market as the annex, a food court has been established featuring a variety of food vendors serving up their tasty wares.
“We started the food court probably a month ago, so it’s already been going on,” said Market Manager Samantha Villella, “and that’s what it’s going to be from now on; that spot will be the food court. Many other markets already have a section where their food vendors are, and we are getting so many more vendors every year so we thought it would be a great time to re-categorize and organize the market a little better. It’s been working out really well, it’s been busy.”
The selection of vendors will largely vary week-to-week though Villella said there are a number that will more or less be there consistently.
“Everyone gets to schedule themselves ahead of time so we know their schedules,” Villella explained. “Every week (we will have) Made With Love, it’s a French/Italian food booth, they’re always there. Gold Rush Cookies are always there, and then Hachidori Japanese organic cooking, Sun and Cellar are usually always there, they’re canned goods.”
Applications are being processed for other vendors to be included in the food court, so the rotation is likely to remain even more adventurous.
Villella said that the decision to set the food court in its own spot was made out of necessity, but also in the best interest of all the various vendors at the market.
“We had all these food vendors sprawled out throughout the market, and we thought this would be a great way to draw attention to all of them as well as give attention to our artists and vendors on the street, without it being this kind of scavenger hunt throughout the market,” she said.
“We were having a surplus of artisans and food vendors so we thought this would be a good way to balance it out and draw attention to everybody. (The annex) wasn’t getting as much attention just because we didn’t have as many vendors so it was a little bit of a slower spot. This way, everyone gets attention and it’s good for everyone’s business.”
Stuart Coben co-manages the market with Villella and said his favorite part of the weekend events is seeing the joy on market-goers faces.
“My favorite part is watching the children; they come with their moms or dads and their grandparents and they just have a great time,” said Coben. “They come with baskets, and you see them walking down the street eating carrots. It’s exciting to see people interact with other people.
“Because it’s happening; people come here and say ‘hey meet me at the market this week.’ They sit and listen to music for a while; we have a music stage. This week we have poetry at the stage. It’s just fun to watch how much the people enjoy being there.”
The offerings of the food court range from hot-and-ready to eat, to something one can pack away and take home for later. Coben said that many people are opting to get their dishes from the court and then sit in Calanan Park, surrounded by the flowers, to enjoy a nice summer picnic in a festive setting.
Coben and Villella were quick to mention that those who possess a current EBT or CalFresh card can use that card at the market for fresh, cold food. The only food not eligible for EBT usage is anything hot, for example a teriyaki bowl or cup of soup. Anything like fresh baked bread and fresh fish, however, is eligible for CalFresh purchase.
Villella said that her involvement with the Farmers Market has been a rewarding experience that has allowed her to get more involved with her community.
“I just love that it brings the community together,” she said. “It’s a meeting place where everyone can come and share their interests and look at food. It’s a great resource for people with EBT. That really excites me and is what drew me to it to experience more of my community and get more involved.”
The Nevada City Farmers Market will remain in its Union Street location through December 16, and Coben said they have every intention of keeping the food court open at every market until then.
“We close December 16; we take three weeks off and then we’re indoors at SAEL in the winter,” said Coben. “That will happen again this year. The food court will remain the food court; we’re working out exactly what’s necessary to benefit the entire market as producers.
“When you get to November and you have Thanksgiving and Christmas and the holidays, the artisans come alive and people come to buy their merchandise so the food court will probably still stay exactly where it is. We’d rather not put them back on Union Street and have them scattered throughout. So that should be a permanent fixture with us.”
The Nevada City Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through December 16 at 100 Union Street in Nevada City. For more information please visit www.ncfarmersmarket.org.