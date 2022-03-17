‘More than a job’: Sierra College Nevada Campus executive dean to retire in June

Stephanie Ortiz

Submitted to The Union

Stephanie Ortiz, executive dean of Sierra College’s Nevada County campus, is set to retire in June.

Asked how she feels about her upcoming retirement, Ortiz said Thursday that she works with a “terrific group of faculty and classified professional staff who are very devoted to student success,” and that she is certain the college will be successful in hiring an excellent new dean for the campus.

“That said, I loved this job. It’s more than a job, it’s really a vocation, it’s a passion, and I look forward to doing volunteer work in this community,” she said.

Before beginning her nearly 30 years with Sierra College, according to Ortiz, she worked in human resources in the private sector, although she “always wanted to be a teacher.”

Working in Southern California, she took an opportunity to teach at Mt. San Antonio College, although she continued to work in the private sector as well. She would later make the switch to teaching at Cal State Fresno’s business school.

Following a move to Auburn in 1990, Ortiz began working as a part-time faculty member with Sierra College’s business department, a job she held from 1991 to 1998.

“In January of ’98, I was selected to go into a tenure-track faculty position in the business department,” she said. However, the same year she was granted tenure, she transitioned into a role as interim associate dean with the college, a career move she says brought in management skills she had developed in her prior work.

“I then became the dean of the business and technology division based in the Rocklin campus, the main campus,” she said. “And then, I came here to be the executive dean of (the Nevada County) campus … and I started that job July 1 of 2009.”

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

According to Ortiz, much of her work has focused on workforce development.

“A lot of my work focused on building and growing and seeing career technical education programs do well for students,” she said. “Those are the programs that help them learn skills that you need to be successful in a job market.”

Erica Reich-Zuazo, an administrative assistant with the college, said Thursday that a lot of Ortiz’s work has helped the connection between the Nevada County campus and its surrounding community. She added that Ortiz has been particularly interested in the local economy, and the role the college has in helping to build it.

“One of the things about Stephanie that has really just made her an amazing boss is, number one, her mentorship,” said Reich-Zuazo. “She always just set such a great example and is a really caring person, so she really cares about the students, and she cares about the staff, and she cares about the campus.”

As she goes into the spring of her final year in this job, Ortiz said that the Nevada County campus, which currently is in its 25th year, is looking forward to continuing to serve the community. She added that upcoming events include a return to an in-person commencement this year, to be held in May.

“It’ll be just a really great spring,” she said.

Among the things she looks forward to after her retirement, Ortiz listed spending time on hobbies, friends, and family, in addition to volunteer work in the community. She currently serves as board president of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and said she also hopes to volunteer for Sierra College.

“My overwhelming feeling is I’m just really grateful for this opportunity to serve in higher education, and specifically at Sierra College,” said Ortiz.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com