UPDATE: More than 800 without power in Nevada County Monday

Screengrab taken Monday morning from PG&E’s online outage map .



Update 8:13 a.m.:

The estimated time of restoration for the power outage impacting 609 Nevada County residents has been updated to 5 p.m., according to PG&E’s online outage map .

The estimated time of restoration for the power outage impacting 273 residents has been updated to 4 p.m., the website said.

Initially Posted:

More than 800 Nevada County PG&E customers woke up to no power Monday morning, according to PG&E’s online outage map .

The map reported two power outages impacting 882 customers, stretching from north of Rough and Ready Highway to the Bridgeport area.

One outage is impacting 609 customers, according to the website. The outage started at 2:43 a.m. when a vehicle struck a power pole. The estimated time of restoration is 9 a.m.

The second outage is impacting another 273 customers, according to the website. That outage also started at 2:43 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. However, the cause of the second outage remains under investigation, according to PG&E.