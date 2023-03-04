GVWeather-GVU-030423

Snow removal in downtown Grass Valley Thursday.

 Submitted by Sandra Boyd

A winter storm warning goes into effect today starting around 10 a.m. and lasting until around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is expected, the weather service said. One to five feet of snow accumulation is expected above 3,000 feet elevation, with the highest accumulations at above 5,000 feet elevation. About 4 to 18 inches of snow is expected down to 2,000 feet elevation. Elevations as low as 1,500 feet should also expected some snow.