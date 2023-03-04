A winter storm warning goes into effect today starting around 10 a.m. and lasting until around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is expected, the weather service said. One to five feet of snow accumulation is expected above 3,000 feet elevation, with the highest accumulations at above 5,000 feet elevation. About 4 to 18 inches of snow is expected down to 2,000 feet elevation. Elevations as low as 1,500 feet should also expected some snow.
The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday, the weather service said. Winds could also gust as high as 55 mph, the weather service said.
Today, the weather service is calling for 2 to 4 inches of snowfall, with another 6 to 10 inches possible tonight. Sixteen to 20 mph winds are also expected, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The high should be near 39. Tonight, winds increase to 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The low should be around 29.
More snow is expected Sunday, with around 3 to 7 inches falling during the day and another 2 to 4 inches possible Sunday night. Winds could be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The high should be near 37 and the low around 28.
On Monday, snow showers are likely, with 1 to 3 inches possible. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 39. Monday night sees a change of snow showers and a low around 28.
Tuesday see’s a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 42.
There is a chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, then a chance of snow showers. The low should be around 26.
Wednesday see’s another slight chance of rain and snow showers. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 46. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 31.