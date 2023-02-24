The National Weather Service Sacramento is warning of more dangerous low elevation snow including the addition of a third and 'snowiest' of the advancing storms moving into the area Monday evening into Wednesday morning.
The weather service has forecast major impacts for the region through today's storm as well as the Monday through Wednesday system.
"Significant low elevation snow will lead to dangerous travel conditions and snow-covered roads with long stretches of interstates & highways impacted," the National Weather Service said in their daily forecast email.
Downed trees, tree limbs and local power outages due to heavy snow & gusty winds are to be expected through early Saturday.
Today snow showers are expected to increase late this afternoon, with lingering snow showers on Saturday, mainly south of I-80.
A 35-85% probability of more than four inches of snow, 35-85% of probability of more than 8 inches of snow, a 20-70% probability of more than 12 inches, and 15-50% probability of more than 18 inches of snow.
Much less snow than the current storm is forecast for Sunday evening through Monday morning with snow levels between 2000 and 3000 feet.
Above 2000 feet: 20-50% probability of more than four inches of snow, 10-25% probability of more than 8 inches of snow, and 5-15% probability of 12 inches of snow.
The 'snowiest' storm of the three is forecast for Monday evening through early Wednesday with snow levels between 2000-3000 feet.
Between Monday and Wednesday. snow amounts above 2000 feet: 50-80% probability of more than four inches of snow, 30-60% probability of more than eight inches of snow, and 25-50% probability of 12 inches of snow.