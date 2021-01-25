More snow on the way: Foothill and mountain travel will be difficult to nearly impossible through Thursday, when the storm is expected to ease

A blanket of white circles Scotts Flat Lake in Cascade Shores Monday afternoon.

A few inches of low snow accumulation could be seen around Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Monday morning. Up to 12 inches of accumulation has been forecast for the foothills after the upcoming high impact winter storm passes.

A winter storm watch extending through Friday morning has been issued for most of Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.

Foothill and mountain travel will be difficult to nearly impossible through Thursday, when the high impact storm is expected to ease up.

The second wave of a wet, winter pattern dropped 0.30 inches of precipitation in the Grass Valley area between Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Monday’s snow brought multiple power outages to the county. Seven outages impacted 4,745 customers at their height, said PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland.

One of the biggest outages affected 1,141 customers around Scopar Road, and another 1,063 customers were without power along the Highway 174 corridor between Grass Valley and Colfax, according to PG&E. By early Monday afternoon, that number was down to 311 customers without power countywide, mostly in the Alta Sierra area, McFarland said.

The third and most significant wave of winter weather is forecast to hit Northern California by this evening, bringing snow levels down to 1,000 feet before rising to 2,500 feet by Wednesday morning. Forecasts call for the potential for 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation in the foothills, and up to 2 feet in the higher elevations, north of Interstate 80. Two to 7 feet of snow is expected to fall above that point.

Meteorologists are forecasting 5 to 7 inches of precipitation for the Grass Valley area today through Friday.

Tonight’s storm is also expected to bring wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph.

By Wednesday, snow levels are forecast to rise between 2,500 and 3,500 feet, and then 3,000 to 4,000 feet by Thursday morning.

