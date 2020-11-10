More restrictive COVID-19 rules could hit Nevada County next week

From a release:

This week, for the first time since the State’s tiered framework was first announced, Nevada County COVID-19 data qualifies us for the more restrictive Red “Substantial” Tier with the State’s tier announcement today.

If Nevada County’s COVID-19 data meets the more restrictive Red or Purple Tier next week, Nevada County will move into the Red Tier beginning Tuesday, November 17th. Please see the media release on our website at: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3360.

Nevada County Public Health reminds residents to continue practicing social distancing, masking, hand washing, and minimizing social mixing between households even with outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.

Even if you are mildly symptomatic, please stay home and don’t assume it is allergies or a cold.

Testing is highly recommended. If you are getting tested due to being symptomatic, a possible exposure to COVID-19 or as a precaution after traveling, please remember to stay home and limit your interactions in public places until you receive your results. Schedule a cost-free COVID-19 test at http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

To support our business community and lessen business restrictions, we need to be even more diligent about refraining from that activities that are contributing to our recent increase in COVID-19 cases: social gatherings and going into work with COVID-like symptoms. The data can easily move in either direction, and if we want to keep moving forward it is incumbent upon us as a community to embrace safety and continue to reduce spread.

Some notable changes if we move from the Orange “Substantial” tier to the Red “Moderate” Tier next Tuesday are:

Restaurants: Reduce indoor capacity to 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever if fewer) with modifications in the Red Tier from 50% capacity or 200 people (whichever if fewer) with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Retail: Reduce indoor capacity to 50% with modifications in the Red Tier from no capacity limit with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Movie theaters: Reduce indoor capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) in the Red Tier from 50% capacity or 200 people (whichever if fewer) with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Gyms and fitness centers: Reduce capacity to 10% indoors with modifications in the Red Tier from 25% capacity indoors with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Family entertainment centers: Open outdoor activities only including kart racing, mini golf and batting cages with modifications in the Red Tier from 25% capacity with modifications for naturally distanced activities including bowling alleys and climbing walls in the Orange Tier.

Places of Worship: Reduce capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) with modifications in the Red Tier from 50% capacity or 200 people (whichever if fewer) with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Bars and Breweries: Closed in the Red Tier from open outdoors only with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Wineries: Reduced to outdoor only with modifications in the Red Tier from 25% capacity indoors or 100 people (whichever is fewer) with modifications in the Orange Tier.

Schools: Moving from the Orange Tier to the Red Tier will not result in school closures. Individual school closure is determined by number of COVID-19 cases; percentage of students, teachers and staff who are positive; and in consultation with Nevada County Public Health.

Source: Nevada County