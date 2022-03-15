More rain to come: Scattered rainfall not enough to escape anticipated dry year

Rain clouds break to shed sunlight on Nevada City following Tuesday morning’s rainfall. Between a half- and 0.9 inches of rainfall were recorded from different locations in western Nevada County.

Photo: Elias Funez

A little more rain is anticipated before the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, more precipitation is expected early Saturday.

Meteorologist Anna Wanless said Tuesday’s storm left Grass Valley with a half inch to 0.9 inches of rain.

“It was a pretty nice, wetting rain — nothing super-substantial — but you know, we’ll take anything we can get,” Wanless said, adding that another 1 to 3 inches of snow was recorded close to the Sierra Crest area.

Wanless said the weekdays going forward look dry and mild, until Saturday morning.

Wanless said a storm of similar size and slightly cooler temperatures is expected to kick off the weekend.

“We had a system move through,” Wanless said, “Now a similar-ish system will move through the weekend. We will see some widespread rain and mountain snow. The rain will be similar to Tuesday.”

Given the weekend’s forecast for cooler weather, Wanless said people should expect lower snow levels and more accumulation in the mountains.

Wanless said many ski resorts reported their daily accumulation before the snowfall stopped Tuesday morning, but noted that the higher ridge tops received 1 to 3 inches of snow and can “probably expect more this weekend.”

According to Wanless, Grass Valley has received 37.12 inches of rain from Oct. 1, the start of the rain year, to Tuesday. On Tuesday, the station in Grass Valley recorded 0.8 inches of rainfall.

“The normal for Grass Valley from October 1 to March 15 is 41.19 inches,” Wanless said. “Those early storms we had in October and December did help us a lot.”

Wanless said those looking to take advantage of the weekend’s forecast should gear up to enjoy the snow responsibly. She forewarned weekend warriors to anticipate chain control and travel delays.

According to Susan Lauer, communication specialist with the Nevada Irrigation District, the March 23 meeting will explore the district’s options going forward in another dry year.

The monthly snow survey indicates another drought, Lauer said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com