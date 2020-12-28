 More rain, snow on the way | TheUnion.com
More rain, snow on the way

Rain possible Wednesday night, into Thursday for Grass Valley, and snow for higher elevations

Snowfall collects in the Omega Mine overlook parking lot 18 miles east of Nevada City on Saturday, when 8 to 12 inches of snow was forecast to fall over Donner Pass. Less than an inch of snow fell Sunday night, down to about 3,500 feet. Rainfall in the lower elevations amounted to 1.05 inches recorded at Condon Park, 1.41 inches off of Banner Lava Cap Road, and 1.16 inches on the San Juan Ridge.
A vehicle sits partially in Highway 20 while its occupants prepare for the snow, which began accumulating Saturday at about 5,000 feet. Highway 20 was closed by Caltrans at Nevada City, only allowing local traffic through. Snow levels dropped to 3,500 feet Sunday, though less than an inch fell.
A family explores the snow covered trail to the Omega Mine overlook Saturday, east of Nevada City.
Vehicles make their way along the snow covered Highway 20 during the weekend’s snowfall.
A wintry scene can be taken in from the Omega Mine overlook east of Nevada City.
Rain clouds gather above Jefferson Creek, as seen from the Jefferson Creek overlook east of Nevada City Saturday. Three-day rain totals in the lower elevations amounted to 1.05 inches recorded at Condon Park, 1.41 inches off Banner Lava Cap Road, and 1.16 inches on the San Juan Ridge.
A family sizes up a hill with their snow sled Saturday, east of Nevada City.
