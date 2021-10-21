More rain on the way: Atmospheric river prompts winter storm watch Sunday

Rainfall on local roadways kept drivers on their toes Thursday, causing multiple vehicle collisions and spin outs. More rain is forecast through Tuesday, with high elevation snow expected.

Photo: Elias Funez

The northern Sierra Nevada mountains, including Nevada County, received its first significant widespread wetting rain of the water year Thursday, dropping nearly an inch of rain and snarling traffic throughout the region.

A jackknifed semi-truck along Highway 49 near the Independence Trail reduced traffic to one lane Thursday morning before the truck could be removed while vehicles careened off roadways in multiple locations, including Carie Drive in Alta Sierra where a small car wound up in the backyard of a Dog Bar Road home.

A shopper walks home in the rain Thursday along Zion Street in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast to fall through today, with a reprieve expected Saturday morning before another round of rain and even some snow will move into the region Saturday night, prompting a winter storm watch to go into effect beginning Sunday.

“Grass Valley might see anywhere from 5 to 7.5 inches (of precipitation) Saturday night through Tuesday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Katrina Hand said.

“It could cause some ponding of water on roadways and flooding over poor drainage areas.”

A vehicle careened off Carie Drive into the backyard of a home along Dog Bar Road during Thursday morning’s rainfall. No injuries were reported, though vehicle collisions happened across the region Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Sunday through Tuesday, we do have a winter storm watch that will concern mountain passes above 6,000 feet,” Hand said.

Snow amounts may range from 8 to 24 inches, with localized amounts up to 3 feet.

Late morning thunderstorms are also forecast for the region today, with periods of heavy rain and some gusty winds possible between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

People walk through a misty morning along Broad Street in downtown Nevada City Thursday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

Snow levels today will start out at 9,000 feet and drop to 6,500 feet by this afternoon, though less than an inch of snow is expected to fall at those elevations.

Though extended forecast models still show uncertainty, meteorologists are seeing a break in the rain potentially by the middle of next week.

“It is too early to say, a week or two from now, but for now most of the rain looks like it will clear out after Tuesday, Wednesday.”

Rain totals from the past 24 hours as of Thursday evening were: Alta Sierra 0.96 inches, Nevada City 0.91 inches, Rollins Reservoir 0.91 inches, Empire Mine State Park 0.81 inches, San Juan Ridge 0.64 inches, Beale Air Force Base 0.22 inches, Blue Canyon 2.05 inches, Truckee 0.43 inches, and South Lake Tahoe 0.57 inches.

Raindrops collect on the leaves of this Nevada City tree during Thursday morning’s rainfall off Gethsemane Street.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230