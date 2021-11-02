More rain: Clouds hover, showers to hit Thursday

Rainrops collect on the back of this leaf in Grass Valley’s Condon Park following Tuesday morning’s rain, where 0.14 inches of precipitation were recorded following a 24-hour period.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley residents should anticipate a half-inch to inch of rain starting tonight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency described the week’s forecast as “unsettled” in a press release Tuesday, adding that a smaller storm system will keep the ground moist and the sky drizzly until Thursday morning.

The precipitation should remain in liquid form from the west end of Nevada County to the east, posing a mild risk to daily commuters and vacationers in the form of slick roads. Snow is only expected above 8,000 feet Thursday morning. The Sierra will not receive any more powder until Sunday.

Then, the service anticipates widespread snow starting at 5,500 feet.

According to meteorologist Katrina Hand, based in the Sacramento office, the region is looking at an “overall wetter and cooler pattern.”

Hand said temperature highs are trending a few degrees below the average for this time of year, and will remain relatively low into the weekend.

Over 15 inches of rain have fallen since Oct. 1.

A couple enjoy a walk in Condon Park after Tuesday morning’s rainfall. The region will see sunny skies today before another weather system moves in.

Photo: Elias Funez

The average the weather service has recorded since 1991 is 2.79 inches for the same 32-day period.

“From Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 of last year, it looks like zero inches of rain fell,” Hand said.

Hand said it is hard to tell what a La Niña year means, exactly, for residents of Northern California.

“You might see a wetter Pacific Northwest and a drier Southern California,” Hand explained. “With us being in the middle, we’re in the middle with equal chances for a wet or dry winter.”

The public information officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Placer-Yuba Unit said her team is watching for mudslides, but have not seen any so far.

“We’re very grateful for that,” Mary Eldridge said, adding, “especially on the River Fire burn scar in Colfax.”

Eldridge said the unit is participating in controlled burns on Nevada County’s east side, close to Donner Summit. The controlled flames are limited to pile burning, as opposed to broadcast burns.

According to Cal Fire’s website, broadcast burns refer to “the controlled application of fire to wildland fuels in their natural or modified state over a predefined area, often conducted to reduce wildland fire fuel loads, restore ecological health of an area, or to clear vegetation.”

The burns require significant site preparation, including pile burns — an effective way to remove excess fuels when leaving chipped or masticated material onsite is not feasible.

The National Weather Service said Nevada County residents can prepare for the season’s tentative risks by creating an emergency kit for their car, clearing storm drains and gutters of debris and gathering supplies for power outages.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com