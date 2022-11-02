More rain and snow on the way as Sierra begins to build snowpack
The Sierra Nevada is seeing its first snowpack of the season and meteorologists with the National Weather Service have a high confidence for more unsettled weather this weekend and early next week.
The approaching weather system is expected to bring more rain and continue to build the snowpack.
“A few inches of rain and several inches of snow, probably a few feet (of snow) over that time frame,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said of conditions through Wednesday.
Three to four additional inches of rain are forecast from Sunday through Wednesday for the Grass Valley region.
“Sunday night into Monday will see another round of heavier rain,” Mueller said. “Still some uncertainty with this one, pretty high confidence on unsettled weather but maybe a little iffy on the exact totals.”
Those planning on mountain travel over the weekend should be prepared with tire chains, making sure that vehicles have been prepared for the conditions with new wipers, tires with good tread, and a full tank of gas.
Snow levels will remain above pass levels until Sunday evening when they will begin to drop between 4,500 and 5,500 feet.
Mountain travel is expected to be impacted on Monday evening as snow levels will continue to fall between 3,500 feet and 4,500 feet.
During Wednesday’s weather system, a dusting of snowfall was reported from the Cascade Shores Community of Nevada County, which sits at 3,284 feet.
Rainfall recoded Wednesday after a 48 hour period came in between .20 inches at Beale Air Force Base, and 1.69 inches at Bowman Reservoir.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com.
.20” Beale Air Force Base
.55” North Auburn
.70” Grass Valley
.87” Foresthill
1.04” San Juan Ridge
1.25” Secret Town at I-80
1.51” Drum Power House
1.69” Bowman Lake Reservoir
