More rain ahead: Western Nevada County can expect rain; snow for upper elevations

Lupine and California poppies take in the rain drops Saturday off Rough and Ready Highway.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley had a couple of days of respite from the rain, though more is on the way.

According to the Sacramento Office of the National Weather Service, the weekend’s storm systems yielded 2.63 inches of rain at the Nevada County Air Attack Base in western Nevada County.

“It looks like generally speaking, in the (western Nevada County) area, 2 to 4 inches fell,” meteorologist Katrina Hand said.

The new precipitation total is 41.46 inches — 86% of the 30-year average — at the air attack base for this water year, which begins annually on Oct. 1.

“The normal is 48.07,” Hand said, referring to the weather service’s 30-year average.

Hand said the three systems that happened last week — the first beginning Wednesday, the next Friday and the final on Sunday — as well as the two systems expected this morning and again late Wednesday night — are “late season” and “unsettled.”

Hand said the system expected Wednesday through Friday will be a bit heavier than what the region has experienced so far this season.

“It will be quite a bit heavier,” Hand said.

A collection of colorful umbrellas could be seen as people left their Easter weekend activities Saturday in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Monday night’s system into this morning is forecast to bring a half-inch to an inch. The storm expected Wednesday through Friday would yield 1 to 2 inches for Grass Valley.

Hand said many of the resorts in eastern Nevada County are not reporting new daily averages, but said the Friday-Saturday storm system brought 8 inches to North Star, 7 inches to Sugar Bowl and 12 inches to Tahoe Palisades.

Many resorts are preparing for spring and summer outdoor activities, Hand said, explaining why Sugar Bowl did not have the latest precipitation report Monday morning.

Looking forward, Hand said 2 to 7 inches could arrive above 6,000 feet, starting Monday night with the heaviest amount arriving this morning.

Hand predicted 1 to 2 feet of snow would arrive at pass levels Wednesday through Friday morning, with lighter accumulation falling around 4,500 to 5,000 feet.

“What falls in the daytime — if the temperatures are warmer — some of it will fall as liquid precip, but overnight hours is moreso snow,” Meteorologist Katrina Hand said of the skiing conditions.

Hand said the Department of Water Resources reported the Central Sierra snowpack as 31% of normal. NID will give a presentation about the region’s watershed — including its Plan for Water workshop — at 4 p.m . today.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com