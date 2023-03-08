The National Weather Service updated its forecast Tuesday, still predicting that the foothills are likely to experience more wet weather through the rest of the week and into next.
The latest forecast stated that looking ahead, the area would experience minor snow and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday, with the arrival of heavy rain and flooding, wind, and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The rain will decrease Sunday and Monday, though flood risks will loom.
The greatest risk for flooding will take place Thursday night through Friday, with the Northern Sierra and foothills facing two to seven inches of precipitation. This water will result in the potential of ponding water and roadway flooding, rises on small creeks and streams, and the risk of mud and rock slides.
Additionally, there is the chance of snow at levels as low as 1,500 feet through early today, with the chance of at least two inches of snow.
Friday is shaping up to be a blustery day as the valley, the foothills, and mountain areas are likely to experience wind gusts that could cause downed tree limbs and weakened trees.
“Over the next week we have the more impactful (storm) later this week and then potentially an additional storm early next week,” said Katrina Hand, a meteorologist with National Weather Service. “So it will be storms—plural—at least over the next seven days.”
Hand added that as per usual, the amount of snow one can expect is highly dependent on elevation.
“Thursday snow levels will be at about 3,000 to 5000 feet, so at least part of the area could see snow,” she said. “Into early Friday snow levels come up pretty quickly to 6,000 to 8,000 feet. The heaviest is expected late Thursday into Friday when the snow levels are rising. Grass Valley should see some heavy rain as well as most of interior Northern California.”
Forecasters are not overly concerned with the rains affecting existing snowpack at and above 5,000 feet.
“At least with this first storm the snowpack will absorb the moisture, but we are more concerned with lower elevations that don’t have as much of a snowpack," said Hand. "There could be concern below or around 4,000 feet, where that snowpack isn’t quite as dense.
“In between systems we are encouraging people to take advantage of any breaks to clean drains and remove snow from your roof. That could lead to potentially some roof collapsing. People should take care of the vulnerable areas of their homes.”
This sentiment was echoed by Craig Griesbach, Director of Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services.
“Our core priority is continued access,” Griesbach said. “We have been in touch with the National Weather Service every day and we are monitoring that (forecast). All that water is going to add more weight to snowpack, and we may see more building failures. There isn’t a huge threat of flooding.”
Griesbach noted that his department will offer free sandbags to those in need from four different pick-up locations: the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City, Penn Valley Fire Protection District, North San Juan Community Hall, and Higgins Fire Department in Lake of the Pines. Residents are expected to load and shovel their own sandbags, and are instructed to bring their own shovel.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.